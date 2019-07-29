Teen Mom OG trailer hints of drama but fans are tired of false editing

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are gearing up for another episode of Teen Mom OG tonight and in the promo released by MTV, it appears that there’s drama brewing between them. Catelynn states in one clip that someone posted that they were at a club on social media and in a clip that follows, she says something about someone not wearing a wedding ring.

Then, it cuts to Tyler, who appears to make an odd facial expression. It’s clear that producers wanted to show that Catelynn and Tyler were having an argument about Tyler going to the club, posting about it on social media, and not wearing his wedding ring.

Something tells me that cate isn’t getting upset. Ah that voice she used sounded like she was mocking someone else. — v_0513 (@v06_88) July 27, 2019

But fans don’t see it that way. In fact, several people point to the way Catelynn is talking and they believe that she’s actually telling Tyler a story about someone else doing it, and Tyler is reacting a bit out of shock. And that brings up about point – fans are tired of the way the editing appears to share false storylines.

I kinda wish they’d just focus on the growth of the girls and kids. Like bentlys games if they’re allowed to and Leah’s girls competitions, or even jails bday that they didn’t film. There’s only so many times people want to hear about constant drug abuse or going to jail. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — v_0513 (@v06_88) July 28, 2019

In fact, another follower explained that it would be great if the MTV producers could show some of the other moments that are captured by the crew, not just the dramatic parts. Just last month, Maci Bookout lashed out at MTV, saying that she would appreciate them focusing on her life and not her drama with Ryan Edwards. She argued that this was indeed just a small portion of her life, but it was frustrating that this is what they chose to focus on.

This isn’t the first time that MTV has been slammed by fans over editing choices. Several times the trailers appear to be packed with drama and the episodes fall flat. Based on fan predictions, it sounds like it could happen again with tonight’s episode.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.