Teen Mom OG cast switch up: Mackenzie McKee reportedly in talks to replace Bristol Palin

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom 3 has been rumored for Teen Mom OG for a while now. The former reality star hinted at her appearance several times but has never confirmed she and her brood will be appearing on the show.

If you’re an avid Teen Mom fan, you are probably taking this news with a grain of salt, which is more than fair, considering this rumor has made the rounds a few times now.

According to an insider, Teen Mom OG will be gaining a fifth cast member later on this season. The insider told People Magazine that Mackenzie would make an appearance on the reunion special and will have her story featured toward the end of the season.

Mackenzie’s story hasn’t been an easy one for fans, as her mother was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Additionally, Mackenzie herself suffers from Type 1 diabetes, which always added an interesting layer to her storyline. But, it appears fans weren’t besotted with it enough to make Teen Mom 3 a thing, as it went off the air back in 2013.

But the Teen Mom OG cast switch-ups keep coming, so who knows what could happen.

According to the People article, Mackenzie and her reps have kept their mouths shut and haven’t responded to comments.

Catch Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.