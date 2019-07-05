Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer shares adorable 4th of July photo and gets credit for being classy

Leah Messer brought her girls on vacation this week to celebrate the 4th of July. Along with her were Kailyn Lowry and her three sons, Lincoln, Isaac, and Lux. And while this was a group trip for the two Teen Mom 2 stars and their kids, Leah took some time to get some photos done for herself and her kids.

On Instagram, Leah posted a few of the photos of herself with her three daughters. In one gorgeous photo taken in the water, Leah hugged the trio, who were all decked out in beautiful flowy dresses and crowns made of flowers and leaves.

In the caption, Leah shared a thoughtful 4th of July message.

“Happy Independence Day from my all-girl gang tribe! We are so very thankful for all of those that serve and have served our country. Giving us the ability to freely celebrate this day and every day of the year together! We can’t thank you enough!!” Leah revealed, to which many people gave her credit for focusing on the right things on that special day.

One person wrote in support of Leah, “Finally [an] American woman not in a bikini for 4th of July I was starting to worry with all the bikini posts what it was about.” Another added, “Amen, not everyone knows what the day is celebrated for. They just want to party and drink for a day away from work.”

Leah usually keeps a low profile when she isn’t on Teen Mom 2. It’s possible the girls are filming for the upcoming season at the moment in Hawaii, as their previous vacation was briefly featured on the show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.