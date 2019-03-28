Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans wears wedding ring after dramatic 911 call

28th March 2019 12:53 PM ET

Jenelle Evans doesn’t talk much about her marriage to David Eason, especially since MTV refuses to film with David after some homophobic comments he made on Twitter.

Since then, Jenelle hasn’t said much about her marriage, hoping people would stop talking about them.

Yesterday, she shared a photo on social media where she clearly showed off her wedding ring. Even though the post had nothing to do with her marriage to David, its clear she’s sending a message — she’s happy with him.

Her post didn’t mention David and she didn’t tag him in it. Eason himself hasn’t posted on Instagram since December 2018.

On this season of Teen Mom 2, viewers saw the frantic 911 call that was made by Jenelle. During the call, she alluded to the fact that her husband had assaulted her.

She claimed that David was drunk and her collarbone may have been broken during the assault.

It didn’t take long after that for her to share photos of her and David together, showing they were indeed happy.

Then, around Valentine’s Day, Jenelle Evans changed her Facebook status to “single AF.” She also said that she was separated.

Radar Online reported that something bad happened over Valentine’s day. However, after David was fired from the show, Jenelle threatened to quit herself, saying she had no interest in filming the show if David couldn’t be with her.

Then, yesterday, she shared the photo above, revealing she was clearly still devoted to her husband. She continues to film Teen Mom 2 without David, even though she threatened to quit many times before.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.