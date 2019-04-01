Teen Mom 2’s David Eason is back on Instagram after being blocked

David Eason is back online. The Teen Mom 2 star admits that he lost access to his other Instagram account, an account he hasn’t updated in months.

While fans may have guessed that he just didn’t want to update it because of his drama with MTV, he’s now revealing that Instagram blocked him.

“Finally caved in and made this backup account after they blocked me from using my other one for almost 4 months!” reads the Instagram bio on his new account.

The account was shared by Jenelle Evans on her Twitter account, as she wrote that he was back online.

At the time of this writing, David has just under 20,000 followers.

David was previously banned from filming Teen Mom 2 because of a homophobic rant that he shared on Twitter. MTV immediately cut all contracts with him to film the show and pay him for his part.

David has stayed mostly out of the spotlight, letting Jenelle Evans share what is happening behind closed doors. There were reports earlier this year that the two had split, but Jenelle is sticking with her man. This comes after a dramatic 911 call where she claimed he had pushed her down while drunk.

Thus far, David has simply shared photos and Instagram Live videos of his animals and children on his North Carolina property. He shared the above photo of Kaiser and Ensley playing with a pretend gun, a photo that immediately had people commenting about what kind of father he was. While some fans thought it was highly inappropriate, others thought he was teaching them how to be responsible with guns.

Jenelle Evans has yet to comment on her husband’s posts, but one can imagine she fully supports him.

Teen Mom 2 Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.