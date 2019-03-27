Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea DeBoer says baby No. 5 is already in the plans

27th March 2019 2:31 PM ET

Chelsea DeBoer gave birth to her third child on this season of Teen Mom 2 — little baby Layne, a second girl for Chelsea.

She already has a daughter Aubree with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind. She also has a son named Watson with her husband Cole DeBoer.

But don’t think that Chelsea and Cole are done having kids.

“We definitely want more kids—at least one—but I think we’re going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies. Maybe when she’s two, we’ll start thinking about it,” Chelsea told E! News about her plans to have more kids. “But there will be more.”

This means, since Layne was just born in August 2018, Chelsea and Cole won’t start thinking about another baby until August 2020. So, while more kids are coming, Chelsea and Cole are taking a little break to enjoy the kids they have now.

Aubree, who turns 10 this year, has been a huge help in caring for her younger siblings.

“Oh my gosh! I honestly think that she makes life so much easier,” Chelsea explains about Aubree’s role in the growing household.

“Having Aubree’s help has been amazing. She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to. She can get his little boots on or something when we’re heading out the door so she’s been amazing.”

Of course, having three kids also means balancing three different personalities. But Chelsea recognizes both her and Cole in her kids.

“I feel like [baby Layne] is like Cole. I think Aubree is like me and Watson and Layne are like Cole,” Chelsea revealed. “She’s very laid back. She’s easy, she’s smiley, she’s chill, very chill.”

Could that mean that the next baby will be like Chelsea?

One of the reasons why Chelsea and Cole are planning on having more kids is that they work great as a team. As DeBoer reveals, Cole doesn’t mind changing diapers and helping out as an equal partner.

That means he helps as much as Chelsea, giving them both time to recharge their batteries and regain their energy for the next day.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.