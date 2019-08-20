Teen Mom 2 trailer: Are Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert back together?

MTV released the brand new trailer for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, a new season that will air once Teen Mom OG wraps up with its reunion specials and follow-up interviews. And in the new trailer, Leah Messer reveals that she and Jeremy Calvert are rekindling their relationship.

For years, people have been inquiring about their relationship status. It’s no secret that Leah and Jeremy have hooked up in the past and they have a great co-parenting relationship. Many viewers have hoped for years that they would give their marriage a second chance.

It sounds like viewers may get what they’ve hoped for, as Leah reveals she and Jeremy have been hanging out again in the trailer for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

As fans learned last year, Leah and Jeremy’s daughter Addie was struggling with some health issues. She was tested for cancer and on this new season, Leah Messer will update viewers on Addie’s medical condition. It’s possible that this health issue brought the parents closer together.

Back in June, Leah posted a photo of herself and Jeremy out at a bar. In the caption, she proudly revealed that they were the parents of Addie and they appeared to be happy and thrilled to spend time together.

In addition, Jeremy shared a photo on his Instagram of Addie – a photo from Leah’s house. It’s the same photo that Leah shared of Addie on her first day of school, so it’s possible Leah sent it to him. But fans were quick to wonder why Jeremy was at Leah’s house and whether they were back together.

Now that the trailer has aired, it’s possible that Jeremy has spent more time at Leah Messer’s house, as they could be working on their relationship to see what the future holds.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on MTV.