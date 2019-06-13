Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer slammed by troll: Predicted to be sliding down a pole if it wasn’t for MTV

Leah Messer is no stranger to trolls. In fact, this Teen Mom 2 star is often dealing with mean comments from viewers who feel they can judge her for being on the show and on MTV.

This week, Leah shared a photo of her daughter Addie with what appears to be a tomato in her mouth. While Leah joked about her daughter’s crazy behavior, several people took note of other things, including a comment from a troll.

“She should be teaching them class and education so they avoid her path. Look how far nice nails and fake hair got her. If it wasn’t for MTV, she’d be sliding down a pole. Next,” the troll wrote, guessing that if MTV hadn’t come into Leah’s life, she would be working as a stripper to make ends meet.

“That’s a good oneeeee, but clearly you don’t know s**t about me or the life I lived as a child. Bioooootch. Get off my page,” Messer responded with three crying-laughing emojis.

Another pointed out that Leah’s daughter was too young to have fake nails, writing, “Why does a child have fake nails like that, way too young.”

Of course, the Teen Mom stars are often reminding fans that they don’t see all aspects of their lives on the shows. Instead, fans may see just a few minutes out of a whole day. In addition, the show is often focused on specific storylines and don’t always show the support of family members.

As Leah Messer pointed out, fans don’t know about her or about the life she lived as a child. Plus, Leah has great co-parenting relationships with her ex-husbands, which makes everything a little easier as she can tackle the trolls with them.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.