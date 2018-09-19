Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer seen with newborn baby and fans think she’s nursing

Leah Messer usually keeps her family out of her life on Teen Mom 2. While fans want to know all the dirt, Leah’s storyline is often about co-parenting with her two ex-husbands, Corey Simms, and Jeremy Calvert, and her focus on her three daughters, including her daughter Ali who is struggling with muscular dystrophy.

Even though Messer’s sister Victoria has made various appearances on Teen Mom 2 a few years ago, she hasn’t really filmed the show recently. As it turns out, she just gave birth to a little baby and Leah is now an auntie. She shared the news on Instagram with a photo.

Perhaps Victoria and Leah wanted to protect the baby, as they chose to hide the face from the camera. Fans can only see parts of the baby’s head and one closed eye. Since the photo is taken from behind Leah, it looks like she could be breastfeeding the baby.

Immediately, people were confused. Why would she be breastfeeding her sister’s baby? Did she have a baby of her own? What is going on?

It appears that the photo is rather innocent and that it was simply a bad angle. It’s admirable that Leah is sharing the news on Instagram while protecting her sister’s baby from her public Teen Mom 2 life.

Her sister never signed on to have her life on television, but this is clearly a big deal in Leah’s life. Congratulations to Victoria on her beautiful new baby.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus. The show is expected to return in 2019.