Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry struggles to find a therapist for herself

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is opening up on Twitter, even though she’s currently sharing her life on MTV. Earlier today, Kailyn revealed that she’s always encouraged to talk to people and reach out for help if she needs to talk to someone, ideally a professional.

But the reality star also pointed out the flaws in that, revealing that she and her friend reached out to at least 15 therapists before getting an appointment. Even though she wants to visit a therapist, there are few professionals willing to make an appointment.

Everyone says therapy is so good, reach out for help, talk to someone. Lololol between me and my best friend, we’ve called at least 15 therapists before hearing back for an appt. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 22, 2019

When a follower pointed out that it is even harder to find a therapist to connect with, Kailyn replied that she had finally found someone to talk to, but that person didn’t take her insurance. It sounds like she continues to struggle in finding the perfect therapist and having those visits covered.

Finally got an appt with someone who does not take my insurance 🙃 https://t.co/lVWZ3JfU88 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 22, 2019

It’s uncertain what Kailyn Lowry wants to talk about, but she does have an interesting life with plenty of things to discuss. Not only does she not have a relationship with her parents, but she’s also a single mother to three boys. She doesn’t have great relationships with her children’s fathers.

Sometimes, they get along great and other times, they don’t talk at all. One can imagine that’s pressure for the children caught in the middle.

In addition, Kailyn has expressed a desire for having more children, but she can’t figure out how to best proceed for her and her family. Her children would surely like to have a baby sister, but she may not be able to handle four children and four baby daddies, given everything she has been through with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and more recently, Chris Lopez.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.