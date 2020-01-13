Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry defends not potty training Lux by 2 years of age

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a single mom to three children and she’s done whatever she needs to for them to have a great life. And while she has shared her life on Teen Mom 2, there are many things that fans don’t get to see.

In fact, throughout the years, fans have never really seen any of the Teen Mom stars disciplining their children or teaching them how to eat, sleep or potty train. The show has, instead, portrayed the struggles of being a teenage mom, including handling relationships, family, school, and finances.

Now, Kailyn is facing criticism after posting a video of Lux dancing. In the video, Lux is wearing nothing but a diaper.

It didn’t take long for people to reach out to her about Lux. While most people thought he was cute dancing away, a few people criticized Kailyn for not potty training her child. One person wrote that Lux needed to be out of diapers by now.

It didn’t take long for Kailyn’s supporters to speak out, telling the follower to mind her own business and wrote “shame on you” for criticizing another mom’s choices for her child.

Kailyn also chimed in, adding that Lux had only turned 2 in August and she saw no rush in potty training him. She explained that she wasn’t going to rush him into something based on someone else’s standards and what worked for them was waiting until he’s ready. Right now, she’s not providing a timeline for Lux’s potty training.

Lowry pointed out that she wasn’t going to potty train Lux when she’s ready but when he’s ready. For her, it’s about his comfort zone and eagerness to learn, not how her life will be improved once her son’s out of diapers.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.