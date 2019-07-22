Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry avoids answering question about sexuality

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she likes to be with both men and women. She admitted this after going public with a woman a few years ago and she’s been exploring relationships with both men and women without finding “the one” in her life.

But even though Kailyn is ready to explore all kinds of relationships, it doesn’t sound like she’s ready to label how she sees herself. She’s not exactly straight, and not exactly a lesbian. But when someone asked her recently on Twitter if she was a lesbian, Kailyn didn’t answer.

The fan simply wanted to know who Kailyn was dating at the moment, asking without judgment. But Lowry didn’t see it that way, revealing that you can’t ask someone about their sexuality without judging, joking back, “Yeah, that’s how it works lol.”

Yeah, that’s how it works lol https://t.co/sYVHrb1PbG — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 22, 2019

Kailyn has never called herself bisexual either. Two things are clear – she doesn’t want to label herself for her Twitter followers and she doesn’t want to divulge who she could possibly be dating at this time.

On a previous season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn did share a relationship with a woman but she never actually went public with her. Instead, she would film the show and simply show her girlfriend off as a friend.

When Kailyn filmed the reunion with Dr. Drew, he asked about her friend, to which Lowry revealed that she had ended the relationship because her girlfriend didn’t like how the relationship was portrayed on the show. She wanted more of a commitment from Lowry in the public eye, something Lowry wasn’t ready to give.

Kailyn hasn’t said whether her decision has anything to do with her kids and how they feel about their mother dating a woman on occasion.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.