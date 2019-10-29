Home > Smallscreen

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline denies brawl at reunion special

29th October 2019 10:54 AM ET
Jade Cline
Jade Cline speaks out about rumored reunion drama. Pic credit: MTV

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special filmed recently and fans are starting to learn more about what happened behind closed doors. It’s no secret that the new addition has caused hardcore fans to lash out, as they don’t think that she’s the right replacement for Jenelle Evans.

However, Jade is now speaking out, revealing that she’s actually doing great for herself and she’s not the reason why there was drama at the reunion special.

Jade used Twitter to reveal that Ashley Jones from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant just wanted to start trouble at the reunions, which were filmed at the same location in New York.

Cline revealed that Ashley was out of her mind for wanting to start something with her at the reunion special. It’s uncertain why Ashley wanted to fight Jade, as the two aren’t filming Teen Mom 2 together.

But Jade revealed that everything Ashley was telling the tabloids is false and suggested that Jones get help to deal with her issues. She also suggested that she “snap back into reality.”

Kailyn Lowry, who has filmed countless Teen Mom 2 reunion specials, even spoke out about the reunion drama, revealing that she doesn’t like how MTV puts people on the same stage that clearly don’t like each other.

While Kailyn said that she always wants to do better, she got dragged into drama this year that had nothing to do with her. She also noted that the reunion specials are not good for your mental health, as they end up being very dramatic.

To set the record straight, Kailyn Lowry plans on dishing the details on her podcast, Coffee Convos, which will air this Thursday. This may only share one side of the story, but it should give more details as to what happened with Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.