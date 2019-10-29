Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline denies brawl at reunion special

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special filmed recently and fans are starting to learn more about what happened behind closed doors. It’s no secret that the new addition has caused hardcore fans to lash out, as they don’t think that she’s the right replacement for Jenelle Evans.

However, Jade is now speaking out, revealing that she’s actually doing great for herself and she’s not the reason why there was drama at the reunion special.

Jade used Twitter to reveal that Ashley Jones from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant just wanted to start trouble at the reunions, which were filmed at the same location in New York.

Just to set the record straight, no one was “jumped” at the reunion. There was no physical altercation. Ashley is in her feelings and wanted to start drama with everyone and basically looked like a fool. Now she’s online “spilling tea” when in all reality everything she says — Jade Cline (@jade_desere) October 27, 2019

The way you acted as a woman and as a mother is sickening. Once the reunion airs everyone will see the truth and exactly what went down. You’re a compulsive liar and need to snap back into reality. — Jade Cline (@jade_desere) October 27, 2019

Cline revealed that Ashley was out of her mind for wanting to start something with her at the reunion special. It’s uncertain why Ashley wanted to fight Jade, as the two aren’t filming Teen Mom 2 together.

But Jade revealed that everything Ashley was telling the tabloids is false and suggested that Jones get help to deal with her issues. She also suggested that she “snap back into reality.”

Kailyn Lowry, who has filmed countless Teen Mom 2 reunion specials, even spoke out about the reunion drama, revealing that she doesn’t like how MTV puts people on the same stage that clearly don’t like each other.

Say no to things that are not good for your mental health. i.e. teen mom reunions — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 27, 2019

Every year I say I’m not going. Every year I give in. Every year I am apart of bullshit. This time I’ve reflected, accepted responsibility & wanted to do better. This year, I get dragged into bullshit that had NOTHING to do with me. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 27, 2019

. @MTV stop putting girls who do not like each other on the same stage. Stop putting girls in a situation where they feel like they need to prove themselves. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 27, 2019

While Kailyn said that she always wants to do better, she got dragged into drama this year that had nothing to do with her. She also noted that the reunion specials are not good for your mental health, as they end up being very dramatic.

To set the record straight, Kailyn Lowry plans on dishing the details on her podcast, Coffee Convos, which will air this Thursday. This may only share one side of the story, but it should give more details as to what happened with Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.