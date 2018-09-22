Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea DeBoer opens up about losing her baby weight

Chelsea DeBoer gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, on August 29. The Teen Mom 2 star had Layne on her own birthday, marking a very special date for the entire family.

Now that Layne is almost a month old, DeBoer could be getting back into a routine with her two other children, including carving out some time for her to feel better.

While she’s not allowed to work out until the 6-week mark, many mothers lose the baby weight by breastfeeding their babies and running around after their toddlers – both of which are options for Chelsea with little Watson being 19 months old.

On Twitter, Chelsea DeBoer shared a conversation between herself and her daughter Aubree, who noted how much her mother’s stomach had gone down since giving birth. Her daughter gave her a compliment, but then immediately poked her stomach, noting it was squishy. Chelsea wrote that her day had now been ruined, clearly indicating a sarcastic tone.

Aubree- Oh my gosh mom! Your tummy has gone down so much!

Me- Wow thanks! You just made my day!

Aubree- *touches my stomach* “squishy!” Never mind…day ruined 😑 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) September 19, 2018

Of course, it has only been a few weeks since Chelsea DeBoer gave birth, so her stomach won’t go back to being completely flat for another few months. But it is impressive that her stomach is going down so quickly.

She has revealed that she is breastfeeding, as she opened up about having horrible mastitis about two weeks after Layne was born.

Mastitis is an inflammation and a possible infection of the breast tissue, causing severe pain and sometimes a fever.

It’s uncertain whether Chelsea DeBoer opted to film the birth of Layne for Teen Mom 2. While Aubree’s birth was documented from 16 & Pregnant, they chose not to film Watson’s birth 19 months ago. It’s possible they have chosen the same route for Layne.

Teen Mom 2 has wrapped for the season but Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on October 1.