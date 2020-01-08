Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus burns herself and worries it won’t go away

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus opened up about an unfortunate incident on Twitter last night. As it turns out, she accidentally burned herself after sitting on her flat iron, which was on.

As she explained to her followers, she got a burn mark shaped like a flat iron. While she would later reveal that the mark is on her butt cheek, she didn’t share just how big it is.

People who use flat irons know that there are different shapes and sizes.

Y’all I sat on my fucking flat iron. I got a fucking burn mark shaped as a flat iron. I cannot believe this happened to me. Lmao — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) January 7, 2020

That same minute, Briana posted a tweet where she expressed concern that the scar would not go away.

That scar is never gonna go away lmao I’m so mad — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) January 7, 2020

According to Medical News Today, scars often form during the healing process after being burned. These scars develop because skin cells die. To recover, the body produces a protein called collagen to repair the burn, which leads to a scar. The scar can disappear, depending on how big the burn is and how severe it is.

The website also reveals that her walking away with a permanent scar depends on whether it was a first, second, or third-degree burn. Briana didn’t state that she got medical help after the burn.

Several of her followers offered advice on how to treat the burn to allow it to heal without turning the burn into a huge scar. Many advised her to get oils of various sorts to help alleviate the pain.

But last night, she seemed to have more of a humorous take on the whole situation, revealing that she still couldn’t believe that she would burn herself after sitting down on a hot flat iron.

And I still can’t believe I got a big ass burn mark shaped as my flat iron dead center on my ass cheek smh — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) January 8, 2020

While Briana hasn’t shared a photo of the burn, it may be visible this summer when she’s wearing a swimsuit if the burn turns into a scar.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.