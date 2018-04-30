Teen Mom 2 new season start date: When does show come back on for Season 9 in 2018?

With the latest season of Teen Mom OG over, fans want to know when Teen Mom 2 Season 9 will start on MTV. The drama has been high for the TM2 cast while cameras rolled and now fans can’t wait to see how all will look on-screen.

When does Teen Mom 2 start?

For those who are counting, there are just six days left until we get to see new episodes about Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus. On May 7, prior to the Season 9 premiere, MTV will begin a marathon of the previous season so that Teen Mom 2 fans can get caught up before the new season premieres at 9 pm EST.

Considering how much material the ladies gave Teen Mom 2 cameras while the show was off-air, there’s no telling which direction MTV might go. From Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s drama to the rivalry that only got bigger between Kailyn and Briana after Javi Marroquin started dating his ex-wife’s nemesis, this show and the people on it just never get boring.

The premiere episode is titled, “Not To Stir The Pot, But…” According to the official synopsis, “Briana reveals surprising news about her and Javi to Leah, which Leah then shares with Kailyn. Jenelle risks losing custody of Kaiser when Nathan’s mom makes shocking allegations. Adam is arrested again.”

Teen Mom 2: Latest news

It looks like we’ll be starting the season off with Briana and Javi’s short-lived relationship. They didn’t date for long but sure did manage to cause a lot of drama with Kail while they did. The whole thing ended up fizzling out after Briana had plastic surgery. Javi didn’t like it that she was having surgery and things went all the way south when he showed up to help take care of her only to run into her ex Devoin, who was there for the same reason.

In the opening episode, Jenelle Evans will be dealing with her fair share of drama too but not the David Eason homophobia stuff. They’ll probably be saving that for later since it all happened so close to the end of filming.

Instead, Jenelle is faced with the possibility of losing custody of another kid. Nathan Griffith’s mom filed for emergency custody. Although Doris Davidson ultimately backed down, The Ashley Reality Roundup reported that she filed paperwork to get custody of her grandson after learning that Jenelle’s daughter Ensley tested positive for drugs after she was born.

Although she’s the most stable of the Teen Mom 2 stars, even Chelsea Houska will be getting her fair share of drama in the Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premiere. Adam Lind’s December 2017 arrest is all part of the storyline and fans will get a chance to see how that affects Chelsea and her family.

Watch the Teen Mom 2 trailer for 2018

Teen Mom 2 Returns May 7th Every story has two sides and this season the truth is coming out. Teen Mom 2 returns Monday, May 7th on MTV! Posted by Teen Mom 2 on Monday, April 9, 2018

Teen Mom 2 returns with the Season 9 premiere on May 7 at 9 pm EST on MTV.