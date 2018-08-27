Teen Mom 2 meth lab: Jenelle Evans’ ex Kieffer Delp headed to prison

Kieffer Delp was a hit on Teen Mom 2 as Jenelle Evans’ on-again-off-again boyfriend. The two were completely dysfunctional but fans couldn’t turn away.

Back in January, Kieffer Delp was arrested when a meth lab was discovered in his apartment in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania. Delp was known for drug issues while on Teen Mom 2, so the news of his arrest wasn’t terribly shocking for fans who knew of him.

Last week, Kieffer Delp opted to take a plea deal in the case he was facing for the meth lab. There were several charges listed, but the deal only included operating a methamphetamine lab and possession with intent to deliver, and risking a catastrophe, according to People.

Jail time was part of the plea deal, and Kieffer Delp will serve anywhere from 18 months to 36 months pending behavior and, when he is released, another three years of probation.

Jenelle Evans spent a lot of time with Kieffer Delp and revealed she did a lot of drugs with him too. In her memoir, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she passed out after using heroin and marijuana. Barbara Evans was not impressed with her daughter’s choice of Delp as a partner, a fact which was well known during his time on the show.

