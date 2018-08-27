Teen Mom 2 meth lab: Jenelle Evans’ ex Kieffer Delp headed to prison

by

Kieffer Delp and Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2
Kieffer Delp is headed to jail for several months. Pic Credit: MTV

Kieffer Delp was a hit on Teen Mom 2 as Jenelle Evans’ on-again-off-again boyfriend. The two were completely dysfunctional but fans couldn’t turn away.

Back in January, Kieffer Delp was arrested when a meth lab was discovered in his apartment in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania. Delp was known for drug issues while on Teen Mom 2, so the news of his arrest wasn’t terribly shocking for fans who knew of him.

Last week, Kieffer Delp opted to take a plea deal in the case he was facing for the meth lab. There were several charges listed, but the deal only included operating a methamphetamine lab and possession with intent to deliver, and risking a catastrophe, according to People.

Can they get anymore adorable? #TEAMKIEFFELLE

A post shared by Ʈeaϻ kieffeƖƖe. (@teamkieffelle) on

Jail time was part of the plea deal, and Kieffer Delp will serve anywhere from 18 months to 36 months pending behavior and, when he is released, another three years of probation.

Jenelle Evans spent a lot of time with Kieffer Delp and revealed she did a lot of drugs with him too. In her memoir, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she passed out after using heroin and marijuana. Barbara Evans was not impressed with her daughter’s choice of Delp as a partner, a fact which was well known during his time on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.

 

You may also like

WWE crowns Rhea Ripley, the first ever Australian woman to hold a WWE title

WWE crowns Rhea Ripley, the first ever Australian woman to hold a WWE title

Shane Simpson on RHOC

Shane Simpson: Who is Emily’s husband on RHOC?

The Proposal

ABC airs The Proposal episode previously pulled over sexual assault claims, edits out controversial contestant

Nina on General Hospital

General Hospital spoilers: Nina is suffering big time, Felicia is upset, Julian tries to help!

Josiah and Laren on their wedding day

Counting On sneak peek: Josiah Duggar’s proposal to Lauren Swanson revealed