Teen Mom 2 fans want to date Jenelle Evans but is she ready?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is currently single after she decided to leave her husband — but her new-found relationship status appears to be getting her some extra attention from fans.

Last month, Jenelle shared a photo with her followers announcing that she was leaving David Eason behind and that she had filed all of the necessary paperwork to make it happen.

She said she wanted to spend time with her kids and focus on the future, and since then she has been keeping a low profile out of state.

But now that Jenelle is no longer with David, it seems that she’s getting some new-found attention.

Several users have tweeted directly at Jenelle in recent days suggesting they might be interested in getting to know her better.

@PBandJenelley_1 wonder what it would take to be with a woman as amazing and wonderful as you — Joseph Stark (@jstark2008) November 18, 2019

@PBandJenelley_1 I feel like you need me in your life 🥰 — TheRealZaeBoog (@Rexkave6) November 18, 2019

@PBandJenelley_1 hit me up on the dm 🙏🤞 — Brandonkiger (@Brandonkiger3) November 17, 2019

Since Jenelle has been absent from social media for the most part over the past three weeks, she didn’t reply.

But while it is awesome for Jenelle to get some positive attention for once, it’s likely that she’s not ready to date. After all, her divorce isn’t even close to finalized yet.

It also appears she probably isn’t currently interested in dating. In her statement to fans, she made it clear that she wanted to spend some time with her kids. For now, it seems like self-love and reflection is what she needs now more than anything.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.