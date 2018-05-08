Teen Mom 2 cast salary: What do the stars make?

The stars of Teen Mom 2 have been around for quite a while now — and as fans have watched them and their children grow up on camera, with that comes a growing paycheck.

The four original girls who were offered Teen Mom 2 stardom have stuck around, while Briana DeJesus was also added to the mix this season. Their salaries are a reflection of what they bring to the show and how long they have been around.

A while ago, Adam Lind was fighting to lower child support for his daughter Aubree with ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Houska. He revealed that she allegedly made approximately $300k per season of the show.

That was significantly more than he made, which is why he was trying to limit what he had to contribute. While the figure isn’t confirmed, The Ashley agreed with the approximation.

Jenelle Evans hasn’t talked about what she makes from filming Teen Mom 2. It has to be enough to keep up with her lifestyle though as her husband, David Eason doesn’t have a known income. In Touch Weekly guesstimates her salary as being close to Chelsea Houska’s — around the $300k per season mark.

Briana DeJesus was added to the cast just last year. She reportedly signed a deal for $20k for an entire season according to Wet Paint. It is speculated that she will bring in more after she added value and drama. Aside from her relationship with Javi Marroquin, which caused ripples through the cast, she also aligned herself with Jenelle Evans earlier this year.

Kailyn Lowry also reportedly makes roughly what Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans make. Her net worth is said to be significantly higher than her co-stars, though, as she has a few books and co-hosts a podcast with a fellow reality star, Lindsie Chrisley.

Leah Messer is the one Teen Mom 2 star who relishes staying out of the spotlight. She spends her days keeping busy while raising her three young daughters. She reportedly doesn’t want to write any books, however Messer’s salary is in line with her three other co-stars who have stuck it out for almost a decade.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.