Teddy Riley: Everything you need to know about producer on The Bobby Brown Story

Teddy Riley is a well-known name in the music world if you listen to hip hop, new jack swing or R&B.

Since 1984, he has worked with a long list of celebrities as a record producer, singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and performer.

Born Edward Theodore Riley in 1967, the 50-year-old has had an amazing career thus far. He was born in New York in Harlem and his musical talent came through when he was just a young child.

Riley’s past portfolio includes some famous names, including Michael Jackson, Usher, Blackstreet, Lady Gaga, and Melanic C from the Spice Girls.

His name surfaced this week during new miniseries The Bobby Brown Story on BET, thanks to his previous work with the artist and former husband of Whitney Houston.

While he didn’t work closely with Whitney throughout her career, he did write and produce a song for Bobby Brown where Whitney was featured; Something In Common.

Teddy Riley is also one of the past members of the group Blackstreet. The group had a massive hit with No Diggity back in 1996.

At the time, Riley was both a member of the group, one of the songwriters, and the producer — helping create a classic hit that will always define the late 1990s.

He was also part of the hip-hop, R&B and soul band Guy. Other acts he’s been involved with during his career include Heavy D., Hi-Five, Jane Child, Doug E. Fresh, Today,and Keith Sweat.

Part two of The Bobby Brown Story airs Wednesday, September 5, at 9/8c on BET.