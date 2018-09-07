Team behind Discovery’s Treasure Quest find ‘significant treasure’

The team behind Discovery series Treasure Quest find a “significant treasure” on this week’s episode.

The discovery is their expedition’s biggest find to date, and comes after they get trapped in an ancient, underground tunnel.

Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip from the episode shows them using a remote-controlled camera to maneuver through the cavern system.

They then discover an old mining cart believed to be more than 100 years old.

The current season of Treasure Quest is following the team — led by treasure-hunter Shawn Cowles, tech expert Jeremy Whalen and demolitions man Jack Peters — as they search for the famous Sacambaya treasure.

It is believed to lie hidden in the mountain passes of Bolivia, and is thought to have a value of around $2billion in today’s money.

The episode description for this week’s episode reads:

The team is trapped in an ancient, underground tunnel putting the search at risk. Using just the gear they have on site, the crew rigs a remote-controlled camera that finds the expedition’s most significant treasure.

Watch our exclusive clip below, which shows the build-up to the discovery of the mining cart. But what else will they find?

Treasure Quest airs Fridays at 9/8c on Discovery.