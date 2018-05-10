Teairra Mari sex tape leak: Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star seeks justice

Teairra Mari is the latest Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star to deal with a leaked sex tape. In Teairra’s case, things are looking pretty serious too since her leak consists of a string of images and video posted on social media on Wednesday.

It didn’t take long for Teairra to respond to the hack, calling out a former lover for sharing her most intimate moments without her permission. She made it very clear that what happened was revenge porn and there will be consequences.

“Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust,” Teairra wrote in an Instagram post. “I recognize the need to be more cautious and discerning.

“My hope is for women to remain strong and dignified when they find themselves having to address hateful and juvenile acts by former lovers who find it difficult to act in an adult manner. Revenge Porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice.”

In California, revenge porn can lead to a misdemeanor and up to six months in jail. See her post below.

While we won’t go into the particulars regarding what Teairra Mari was doing in the photos and on the video that were shared, she was definitely caught in a compromising position. One that no one should have shared publicly and without their permission.

The photos, which were shared on Instagram earlier in the day, have all been removed now. There are still some remnants floating around Twitter but it won’t be long before those are taken down as well.

Teairra has been diligent about having the invasive photos and sex tape removed from social media as quickly as she could. She also made sure to thank those who defended her after the shocking sex tape and photo release. Teairra made sure to thank her former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star Milan Christopher for having her back. She also thanked publicist Gianni Spradley.

One person that Teairra Mari probably doesn’t want to thank right now (in addition to the ex that reportedly shared the media) would be 50 Cent. After the Teairra Mari sex tape story went viral, the controversial In Da Club rapper shared one of Teairra’s private photos by sharing it on his own Instagram. That post has since been removed but not without angering 50 Cent.