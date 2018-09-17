Teairra Mari sex tape leads to legal action against Akbar, Moniece collapses on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

In Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Season 5 Episode 9, Teairra Mari’s sex tape fallout continues as she takes legal action against her former boyfriend Akbar. In the last episode, Teairra accused Akbar of leaking the video and photo, which he vehemently denied.

Former castmate Milan Christopher accused Teairra of leaking her own sex tape. If it is true, Teairra wouldn’t be the first person to do that. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Mimi Faust confirmed that her infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Nikko was staged.

The fallout from the leaked video will test her friendship with Nikki Baby and Paris, who helped discover that Akbar is married and has another girlfriend as well.

The LHHH star claimed that her former boyfriend Akbar had her Instagram password, which allowed him to leak the explicit material on her page.

Mari is also suing rap superstar 50 Cent for sharing the leaked photo with his Instagram fans.

There is more drama in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Season 5, Episode 9 as K-Michelle investigates who leaked the video. Moniece Slaughter collapses in a dramatic scene and new LHHH cast member JayWill and La’Britney have a falling out.

In the upcoming episode, Amber Diamond’s mother Shun links up with Apple Watts for some music after her falling out with Roccstar.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Season 5 Episode 9 airs tonight at 8/7c on VH1!