Teairra Mari sex tape hacker identified: Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star thanks fans for support

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fans were shocked on Wednesday when a Teairra Mari sex tape and photos were shared to her hacked Instagram account. Teairra jumped into action quickly and was able to get the photos removed but the damage has been done. A quick Google search will still bring up a handful of images that the reality star had intended for private use.

Teairra Mari issued a statement about the revenge porn Instagram hack the same day. She told fans that the images were shared by someone that she thought was “deserving of my love and trust.” Naturally, that made a lot of people curious about who leaked the tape and it really made it sound like she knew exactly who did it.

It didn’t take long for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fans to figure out the identity of the man who was being accused of posting the Teairra Mari revenge porn on social media. According to Hot New Hip Hop, it was former college basketball star Abdul Akbar-Ahad who reportedly shared the pictures and video though he denies it.

Now here’s where things get really weird. Teairra Mari and Abdul Akbar-Ahad are still together. Teairra hasn’t broken up with her shady boyfriend even though. According to TMZ, Teairra’s man says his phone got hacked but she doesn’t necessarily believe that. While she hasn’t left him yet, Teairra has retained a lawyer and promised to get to the bottom of this. Whether the sex tape leaker was Teairra’s man or a random hacker, someone is going down for this!

It’s understandable that the sex tape leak was really embarrassing for Teairra. Even worse were the claims that she did it for publicity like other Love & Hip Hop stars have done in the past.

Naturally, there were some people who used the leak as a chance to take shots at her and have a good laugh. 50 Cent was one of them and even threatened to quit Instagram because they removed a screenshot of Teairra from the video that the rapper had posted to his own account.

Others were quick to defend Teairra Mari and to offer up their support on one of the roughest days she’s had to deal with recently. For that, Teairra made a new video, this time with clothes on. In it, the LHHH star thanked her friends and fans who stood up for her and who reached out.

“The last 24 hours have been very heartbreaking for me,” Teairra Mari said. “I thought I was in love with somebody that loved me the same and that just wasn’t right so I learned a lesson. But I just want to thank you guys for your love, your support and I want you to know that I’m surrounded by people who love me and support me. I can’t thank you enough.”

At that point, Milan Christopher jumps into the frame to show that she really does have friends there to support her right now. Milan has been a huge source of support for Teairra since the hack. She even took the time to thank him the previous day for sticking up for her when a lot of people chose not to.

Teairra Mari has already made it clear that she plans to press charges. Since revenge porn is against the law in California, if it can be proved that Abdul Akbar-Ahad did post the private video and images, he could be charged and if convicted, serve time in jail under the state’s revenge porn laws.