Teairra Mari leaked photos and video ‘lead to beat down on boyfriend’s car’

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Teairra Mari has reportedly smashed the windows out of boyfriend Abdul Akbar-Ahad’s car amid the unfolding drama over her leaked photos and sex tape video.

Teairra has been reeling ever since the pics and video were put on social media, with her telling fans they had been shared by someone that she thought was “deserving of my love and trust”. Akbar-Ahad is said to have claimed it happened after his phone was hacked, but it looks like Teairra’s not buying that.

After lawyering up and promising to get justice, Teairra’s next move appears to have been giving off some major Jasmine Sullivan vibes. That’s right, Teairra Mari has now reportedly literally smashed the windows out of Akbar-Ahad’s car!

The former basketball player told TMZ that he was working out in the apartment complex gym where he lives in North Hollywood when he got a call from security, who said someone was smashing up his vehicle.

When Akbar-Ahad came out to see what was going on, Teairra was reportedly there with a metal pole, taking swings at the windows on his Mercedes G-Wagon.

Teairra Mari was allegedly able to smash through some of the windows and was said to have been working on the rest when her boyfriend confronted her. Teairra wasn’t alone either, according to reports, with fellow Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Milan Christopher said to have been by Teairra’s side.

Milan isn’t on LHHH anymore but he’s clearly still very close to Teairra. After the shocking revenge porn incident that had Teairra Mari’s leaked photos and video all over social media, Milan was quick to stick up for his friend.

The very next day, he was even by her side in a video where Teairra thanked her fans for their support.

If Teairra can prove that her boyfriend or someone else shared her sex tape and photos, some jail time could be on the cards. Let’s just hope the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cameras were rolling for all of this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KDeiGYNcc6E