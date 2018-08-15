Patient Taylor’s butt lipoma may be something more sinister on Dr. Pimple Popper

Will Dr. Sandra Lee, aka TLC’s newest star, Dr. Pimple Popper, be able to diagnose a mysterious lump tonight? Find out on the season finale of her namesake show as Dr. Lee has an unusual case of potential medical malpractice to sort.

Waiting in Dr. Lee’s examination room is Taylor, who has a lipoma on her upper butt cheek. But after Dr. Sandra Lee investigates Taylor’s problem lump in her examination, it’s not clear what it is.

Taylor jokes about the lump and says: ” [It’s] like my little tail, I’ve named it Lizzie” as Dr. Lee looks less confident about the work her previous surgeon did to remove the lump which has grown back with a vengeance.

Taylor explains that the lipoma was surgically removed but the lump has returned and is bigger.

Dr. Lee says: “It’s really strange to me that somebody can have a surgery under general anesthesia and have a lipoma supposedly removed…but less than a year later it looks the same or maybe even worse. That is just very…it doesn’t make any sense.”

After Taylor lets Dr. Lee examine her, she shares her apprehensions about what the lump actually is with Taylor.

Taylor says when she hit her preteens that the lump grew and that she was born with it. Her mother noticed the lump when she was still in diapers.

“Having a bump in the middle of your spinal cord along the top of your butt and the gluteal cleft…I have some concerns,” says Dr. Lee.

Lipomas are not blackheads or cysts filled with dead skin cells. They are slow growing and usually benign. Rarely, they can be cancerous. People who have them can have more than one.

Lipomas usually are found just under the skin and move easily when pressure is applied on either side. They can occur in the “neck, shoulders, back, abdomen, arms, and thighs” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Lee asks: “Why did this doctor remove this?… A regular lipoma does not appear at birth.”

In her investigation, Dr. Lee asks Taylor if she presents any other symptoms or numbness, bowel issues and even if her feet are the same size.

“Never had any problems,” says Taylor.

Watch the show tonight to see if Dr. Lee has uncovered a potential medical malpractice case as Taylor’s mysterious lump may be something other than a common lipoma.

Dr. Pimple Popper airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.