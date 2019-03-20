Taylor Hotchkiss on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Hayley Erin is a daytime star

20th March 2019 9:23 PM ET

Hayley Erin was cast as Taylor Hotchkiss in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. It the months and days leading up to the premiere her character’s identity was kept under wraps. Now, it is out and viewers are wondering where this is headed.

Taylor Hotchkiss is the daughter of Claire Hotchkiss (Kelly Rutherford). She reportedly killed herself a year ago, though that was revealed to untrue when her brother Nolan (Chris Mason) arrived at a remote cabin where she was. Now, there are more questions than answers.

Who is Hayley Erin?

Hayley Erin is probably most well-known for her work on daytime television. She was on The Young and the Restless as the teenage version of Abby Newman, the daughter of Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

After that, she found herself on General Hospital in the role of Kiki Jerome. While the transition wasn’t exactly easy for Hayley Erin because of the criticism from fans of the original Kiki (Kristen Alderson), she made the role her own. When she was killed off during November sweeps, General Hospital viewers were shocked.

She has had guest star roles in various other television shows, though soaps are what she is most recognized from.

What will happen to Taylor Hotchkiss?

The announcement of who Hayley Erin was playing on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists shocked viewers. After Nolan revealed that his sister was alive, he ends up dead? What is next for Hayley Erin’s character and where will the show go from here?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.