Tamra Judge is moving out of her new home: Why are Tamra and Eddie ditching the house?

Tamra Judge is showing The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers her brand new house on this season of the show, including how it took her weeks to unpack everything because of her broken foot. Even though Judge hinted that this was the perfect home for her and her husband, it sounds as if they are already moving out.

Less than a year after moving into the house, Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie, have decided to list their Orange County home. The home is listed at $1.7 million after Tamra and Eddie did a few renovations. While Judge wrote on Instagram that it had been an emotional year for them, and it was a tough decision, it sounds like it was the best decision.

On Instagram, she also revealed that she and Eddie were happy to start the new chapter of their lives. Plus, Tamra addressed the speculations as to why they are moving. People are guessing that Eddie’s heart issues are draining their savings account or that they bought a home that they can’t afford. Perhaps, they are having personal problems. But it sounds like Tamra really liked the whole house-flip experience, and it’s possible they were able to make money on this home.

Maybe they are moving again to flip another house. Tamra has said that she and Eddie will reveal why they are moving and selling the house, possibly on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Needless to say, it sounds like marital troubles and money are not the causes of the sudden decision.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs tonight on Bravo at 9/8c.