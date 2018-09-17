Tami Roman weight loss: Is she sick?

Tami Roman is looking thin and healthy these days, and she appears to have control of her illness. A few years ago, Roman opened up about being diagnosed with diabetes. At the time, she struggled to get a handle on everything, but it seems that she has taken control of her diet, exercise, and stress levels.

Roman has lost 30 pounds and more than six dress sizes in three months. On Instagram in June, she revealed that she was still battling diabetes, and it was no joke. Tami also revealed that she was losing the weight for herself and her two daughters because she wants to live a long life for her children.

Sadly, Tami’s weight loss has been riddled with rumors that she’s very sick. Other rumors claim that she’s starving herself or she’s on drugs. Even her own Basketball Wives co-stars have told her that she looked like a drug addict on previous seasons, including Evelyn Lozada.

Tami Roman opened up about her struggles with diabetes way back in 2014, revealing that she was starting to shed the pounds. Back then, she didn’t like to read the comments from fans who thought she was too skinny.

“I have to hear how skinny I am on EVERY post. I am not trying, I have diabetes and this is just my world right now. I am fine and dealing with my illness accordingly. If you can’t handle me this way, please unfollow, because I don’t want to be reminded of something I already know and have no control over,” Tami wrote on the Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

