Tami Roman is married and she didn’t tell the Basketball Wives cast: Here’s why

Tami Roman has finally said yes to Reggie Youngblood’s marriage proposal and on Season 8 of Basketball Wives, we’ll get to see the pair as they begin their journey as husband and wife.

However, not all of the wives know about Tami’s big announcement as she didn’t tell her Basketball Wives cast mates and now, she’s opening up about why she kept such happy news a big secret.

In a new Basketball Wives sneak peek, Tami talks about getting married to Reggie and why she finally said yes after telling him no many times.

“I finally married Reggie! Yes, your girl is a wife,” Tami said. “Reggie’s been asking me to marry him for a very long time and every single time I’ve said no. I thought I wasn’t enough for him. But I did some soul-searching and I realized this man loves me, I love him, we are soulmates. I finally said yes, and I’ve never been happier.”

You might think Tami would want to tell everyone that she finally married Reggie but that was not the case. Instead, she decided to keep the marriage a secret and didn’t even tell those closest to her on the VH1 show.

She even went so far as to not wear a wedding ring when spending time with the Basketball Wives cast because she didn’t want them in her business.

“I don’t want those girls in my business,” Tami told Reggie. “That’s why I don’t wear a ring, babe!”

“I feel like I don’t really need to disclose that I’m married because I don’t know who will be genuinely happy, who would really care. Rather than go through all those emotions and figure out who’s real and who’s not, I’ll just keep the s**t to myself.”

That even goes for Jackie Christie, who Tami has been close with for quite some time. While talking to Reggie about a double date they have planned, the two work out a game plan, which is to not even answer Jackie’s questions about their relationship because Tami doesn’t even want her to know about their marriage.

She just doesn’t know which of her Basketball Wives friends will be happy for her, and which ones will be hating on her, and doesn’t want to deal with any of it.

Basketball Wives airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.