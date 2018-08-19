Tami Roman apologizes to Evelyn Lozada before walking out on Basketball Wives reunion

Is this the end of Basketball Wives for Tami Roman? After a brutal season where Tami instigated quite a bit of drama, it seems that she’s ready to put it all behind her. But that raises questions about her spinoff show, Beverly Trill Billies, and whether walking off the reunion show set will impact her upcoming show.

The Basketball Wives reunion show taping took place not long ago and like the rest of the season, it was tense. According to The Jasmine Brand, things got so bad that Tami Roman stood up and walked off the set. She didn’t return.

Prior to her exit, Tami reportedly apologized to Evelyn Lozada for all the drama that she helped to create. It was Tami who resurrected rumors that Evelyn slept with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex, which caused Shaunie to question their friendship.

Things got really nasty after Tami lashed out at Evelyn about her failed marriage to Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. She claimed that Evelyn lied on Chad and that she was fighting him just as much as he was fighting her.

That didn’t go over well with anyone and Tami was admonished by Basketball Wives fans for continuing to make Evelyn relive her domestic violence drama.

Tami Roman’s Basketball Wives reunion exit was a shock to producers, who had more planned for the taping and couldn’t believe that she left.

Now there are worries that Tami’s untimely exit could be a problem for the rest of her reality TV career, namely her new spinoff that is produced by Mona Scott Young. Filming for Beverly Trill Billies was supposed to begin this summer but with all the drama surrounding Tami Roman, it’s not clear if her spinoff is still in the works or not.

