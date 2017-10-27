Tamar Braxton’s marriage disintegrates on TV trailer for new season of Tamar and Vince

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard the shocking news that Tamar Braxton is divorcing her husband Vincent Herbert over “irreconcilable differences.” In a sneak peek of the upcoming season of their reality show Tamar and Vince, the soul singer is putting it all out there.

The trailer starts out with Tamar addressing the trials and tribulations she’s overcome within the last year that not only include being let go without any notice from daytime talk show The Real to having to leave Dancing with the Stars due to a serious health scare and finally, a heartbreaking miscarriage among other things.

The clip then gets into the star’s inspiration for her newly released album “Bluebird of Happiness” which she claims was from her parent’s divorce but then became more personal.

It ends with Braxton battling it out with Vince over the way he’s managing her and escalates so far that the last scene of the peek ends with the mother of one taking off her ring.

Reality shows, as you know, are taped months in advance and this one is no different.

Tamar has shown signs of her marriage deteriorating for a while now.

It was just last month when the award-winning songstress announced that the most recent album would be her last and that she’s taking a step back from music to work on her marriage.

On October 25, it was announced that Braxton filed for divorce from her husband.

Luckily, the 40-year-old will have the support of her tight-knit family that includes the R&B legend Toni Braxton to help her through this difficult time.

Will you be tuning in to the new season of Tamar and Vince?

Tamar and Vince returns to WE on November 9 at 9/8c