Take Two Season 2 release date: When will the show return if it gets renewed?

Take Two aired the season finale last night but already fans are wondering whether it was the series finale instead. Eddie Valetik (Eddie Cibrian) and Sam Swift (Rachel Bilson) left things hanging and if there is no resolution, it would be heartbreaking for fans who watched the show.

As of right now, there is no news on Take Two. ABC hasn’t released whether or not they plan to continue the show or cut it as a loss. For a summer show, the ratings weren’t awful but they weren’t what was projected either.

Eddie Valetik and Sam Swift have found themselves entangled in a romance and when the season finale aired, it was unclear where things were headed. After a role came open for Sam and Eddie was arrested, Take Two fans were left wondering what would happen if a second season was ordered.

If ABC does decide to renew Take Two, it will likely remain a summer show. The ratings have given the network an idea of what to expect and if they are looking for something predictable, another season would be a beneficial move.

There have been mixed reviews on the show. Eddie Cibrian and Rachel Bilson have incredibly believable chemistry, something that has proven to be beneficial for the show and the following. You either love Take Two or hate it, there doesn’t seem to be an in-between with viewers.

Several outlets are reporting that cancellation is likely, but ABC may surprise everyone and give it another season to see if things could improve. With the fall lineups beginning in two weeks or so, there is a lot to think about.

Take Two aired Thursday nights at 10/9c on ABC.