TahDah! Falafel Street Wrap on Shark Tank: Will the sharks bite on the frozen meatless options?

It’s always fun to watch new foods pitched on Shark Tank and TaDah! Falafel Street Wraps should be no different. John Sorial is hoping the sharks will like his meatless take on frozen convenience food so much that they’ll want to invest.

Sorial’s company offers four different flavors of falafel wrap as well as three different flavors of falafel “Poppers,” which are falafel balls stuffed with either flavored hummus or cucumber dill yogurt, for consumers who want quick and easy meatless meal options.

On their about page, the mission behind TaDah! is to “create super inventive, high-quality, East Mediterranean cuisine that inspires passion and wonderment in every bite in order to help fund non-profit organizations that we are passionate about. Eat Good. Do Good. Change the world.”

Currently, those wanting to give the meatless microwave meals a chance will likely have to order them from the website. While they are available in select Kroger, Wegmans, and Whole Foods stores, that doesn’t seem to be nationwide. Perhaps this will be part of their plan on Shark Tank as they look for investors.

The Falafel Street Wraps can be ordered from the website in packs of eight. They can be ordered in a single flavor or a mix-n-match pack and will ship with ice inside a cooler to ensure they stay frozen. The cost depends on the flavor (the mixed packs cost a bit more) and whether this is a monthly recurring order. Those who choose a Falafel “subscription” will save a little bit of money.

All that said, the TaDah! Falafel Street Wraps are a bit pricey for a frozen convenience meal as they run from $6.99 to $7.99 per meal. Will the cost deter the sharks, or will someone sign on to bring down the price to get the meals into more homes?

The TaDah! Foods Facebook page currently has a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. Those who have tried the falafel meals rave about the meatless option, with many calling it “fresh, filling, delicious and easy to heat.”

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.