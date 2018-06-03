Tabitha Tuders has been missing for 15 years – Disappeared examines the case

Tabitha Tuders was just 13-years-old when she went missing as she walked to the bus stop near her home in Nashville, Tennessee – Disappeared examines this tragic case.

April 29, 2003, and Tabitha took the short two block walk to get the school bus, somewhere between her home and the bus stop she vanished.

Police launched a major search and local people helped spread the word, but nothing was ever found. There was no signs of a struggle, no reports of screams and not one physical trace of Tabitha or her belongings has ever been found.

Over the years investigators have received various tips about the case, but it has remained stubbornly cold.

Nashville Crime Stoppers and theFBI have a $51,000 reward up for the case and you can pass on any information by calling 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST.

Disappeared: Last Stop airs at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.