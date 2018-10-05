T.I & Tiny’s new show ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ trailer — are they back together?

T.I and Tiny are returning to VH1 with a new show. Monica Brown, LeToya Luckett, and Toya Wright are joining T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which premieres Monday, October 22 on Vh1.

The short teaser trailer, which you can watch below, does not feature any of Tiny’s children but Deadline confirms that Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress are set to return.

Are T.I and Tiny back together?

T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle ran for six seasons and was one of the longest-running series for VH1. The popular series ended with T.I and Tiny Harris relationship coming to an end. After cheating accusations, Tiny filed for divorce but the couple later reconciled and appear to be back together.

What is Friends & Family Hustle about?

The new series will cover T.I and Tiny’s reconciliation and keeping their family together. Toya Wright gave birth to her second child earlier this year, LeToya Luckett had a two-month marriage to motivational speaker Rob Hill Sr last year. Luckett later found love and married Tommicus Walker and the couple is expecting a child.

Deadline reports that the series will explore “complicated marriages and young love to health scares and past baggage.”

The Atlanta reality TV series will also include Lil Wayne and Toya’s daughter Reginae Carter, who was previously on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle release date is October 22 on VH1.