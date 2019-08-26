Sweetkick mints: What to know about Revenge Body trainer Harley Pasternak’s ‘sugar reset’ product

If you ask Canadian trainer to the stars, Harley Pasternak, what the real devil is, he’ll tell you it’s sugar.

That and getting a bit too comfortable eating whatever is laying around and not moving your body.

The star trainer is a veteran (now in his third year) with Khloé Kardashian’s squad of trainers who motivate those who have fallen into complacency and need that focus, energy, and guidance to get their best body ever, after years of exercise neglect and bad diet.

What is Sweetkick?

Sweetkick is a Pasternak invention that swaps out bad sugar with his replacement products, including mints when the urge to eat a treat overtakes.

Pasternak markets the sugar replacement as: “The Powder. The Mints. The Guide.”

He writes: “Over 14 days, you can start to change your relationship with sugar and control those pesky sugar cravings.”

The first item to ingest in the morning is Body Balance Powder, where one packet of powder is put into your morning beverage of choice. Stir until the powder fully dissolves, and drink.

Body Balance Powder is a balance of vitamins, minerals and prebiotic fibers (inulin) meant to nourish good gut bacteria and digestive health, balance healthy blood sugar levels all for healthy weight management. No dairy, sugar, salt, wheat, eggs, artificial flavors or other potential allergens are in this powder.

Also included is Chromium Picolinate. Chromium helps stabilize glucose levels and insulin sensitivity and can assist in weight management.

During the day when urges to eat sugar occur, Pasternak’s Sugar Control Mints are designed to be used up to three times a day “when cravings strike.” The mints are meant to completely dissolve, no chewing.

He writes: “Suppress the taste of sweetness from the sugary snacks you crave.” Sugar Control Mints contain the sugar blocking herb Gymnema Sylvestre, which eastern cultures refer to as the “sugar destroyer”.

The consumer reviews are five stars and glowing for these powerhouse mints that end the desire to indulge in candy.

The third item in this trio of sugar busting is the Food Guide. Pasternak writes: “Check the Guide before your three meals and two snacks per day. Avoid hidden sugars, increase healthy fats, proteins and fiber.”

The 14 day supply is listed at $46 with free shipping on his website.

What does Harley Pasternak do on Revenge Body?

He whips people back into shape with a good attitude and loads of motivational advice.

Pasternak has been a trainer for Khloé Kardashian’s reality TV show since season one. The summer series is on E! now in its third season.

An author and speaker too, Pasternak is known for training high-profile clients like Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow. But exposure from Khloé Kardashian’s show, Revenge Body has ignited his own empire of products to assist in weight loss.

He also used his social media accounts like Instagram to show off the very attainable results he promotes, Here he salutes a former college athlete named Samantha who is rediscovering her love of fitness on the E! reality TV series:

And if you pay attention to how Pasternak operates on the series, he is all about the journey and the person’s gains and small victories-they all add up.

“For me, the most exciting thing is to be part of a process is that it doesn’t put competition as part of [it],” he said in an interview with Page Six. “It’s how you restore someone’s confidence, how to set them up for success and the tools that you’re giving them that they can carry for the rest of their life.”

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Revenge Body airs Sundays at 10/9c on E!.