Swamp Murders spotlights the rape and murder of young mother Shawn Williams

This week Swamp Murders spotlights the murder of Shawn Williams, who went out to the store one evening and was never seen alive again.

April 1993 and young mother Shawn Williams went out on a late night trip to the local store, she was never seen alive again. The next day her body was found near the Oklahoma River and detectives begin to examine her personal life to see if there are any potential killers in her social circle.

Years later Karl Myers, who had already served time for assault and rape was found guilty of raping and killing Williams as well.

Police also suspect he sexually assaulted and killed three girl scouts in the late 1970s.

Myers died of natural causes 2012 aged 64 in Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

