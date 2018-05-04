Surya Sari-Prihatin was murdered by her husband Munawar Toha – See No Evil shows how CCTV helped catch him

Munawar Toha murdered his wife Surya Sari-Prihatin in their own kitchen, See No Evil show how video footage helped solve the crime.

Coral Springs, Florida, March 23, 2010, and Surya, 41, goes missing from her home, leaving police few leads as to where she has gone. As the days go by her husband Toha went on to make an emotional television plea for her to return or be returned safe.

However, when police began to investigate the disappearance further they became suspicious of Toya’s actions. On the day Surya went missing he picked up his children from school, something she always did and he was unlikely to do unless he knew she was not going to be there.

CCTV also showed a man pushing a car into a lake near Toya’s work, he also later turned up at a friends house on a bike. When police retrieved the car from the lake they found the body of Surya, she’d been beaten to death.

In October 2014, 67-year-old Toha was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. He was already serving 30 years for conspiracy to murder after he tried to hire a hitman to murder some of the witnesses testifying against him.

