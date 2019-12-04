Survivor sneak peek, preview for big new episode revealed

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

A new episode of Survivor airs on Wednesday night and viewers are going to get to see the castaways reunited with family members.

This is the seasonal event where the final contestants get a chance to see their loved ones. It usually happens after the cast members have been playing the game for more than 30 days, and it’s time for Season 39 to do it.

During the last episode of the show, Tribal Council provided a lot of drama for CBS viewers. They needed to do a second vote before everything was settled. Elizabeth Beisel was voted off and then she gave a Ponderosa interview.

Just eight people are left competing for the $1 million prize this season. They are Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski, Karishma Patel, Noura Salman, Tommy Sheehan, Dan Spilo, and Elaine Stott.

The Season 39, Episode 12 preview is shared below. It airs on Wednesday, December 4 and is called A Very Simple Plan. Without giving away too many spoilers, this is when the final eight people get to see their loved ones.

A very important Immunity Challenge is also going to take place during the episode, but to be honest, every competition is important at this point in the season.

The sneak peek below was shared by CBS and it gives a look at what the top eight will have to do to secure safety during this episode.

Time is running out to make a bold move in the game and add to a resume that is worth the jury supporting during the live finale. During the last episode, Karishma Patel certainly made a huge move by playing her Idol and forcing someone to be voted out who had not seen it coming.

Distance makes the heart grow fonder and the castaways charge harder this week on #Survivor. pic.twitter.com/zA8Ddd81Kf — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 3, 2019

The season is winding down and very soon the large jury of 11 people will be voting on who they feel should be named the Survivor 39 winner. Make sure to tune in on Wednesday night to see these cast members meet their loved ones and how that might impact how they finish out the season.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.