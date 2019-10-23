Survivor Season 39, Episode 5 preview: Drop those buffs

Survivor is back with Season 39, Episode 5 on Wednesday night. Island of the Idols continues with another castaway getting sent home before the hour is up.

Last week on the show, another blindside took place at Tribal Council. It seems to be a running theme with Island of the Idols, but that isn’t the only theme that is carrying over with each new episode.

When Chelsea Walker was voted out at Tribal Council, she became the second Island of the Idols cast member to leave with an idol in their pocket. Chelsea had been the first person to find a hidden Immunity Idol this season. It didn’t do her any good, though, as she was sent packing before she even knew she was at risk.

Prior to Chelsea’s exit, Vince Moua suffered almost the same fate. He earned an Individual Immunity Idol by completing the task placed in front of him by mentors Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, but also failed to use his idol in time.

Just 16 castaways remain for the brand new episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols on Wednesday night.

Survivor Season 39, Episode 5 preview

Below is a video preview for the new episode entitled, “Don’t Bite the Hand that Feeds You.” It starts out with the famous words that host Jeff Probst uses each season to let people know that tribes are getting shuffled.

It’s time to really shake things up and the CBS preview hints that there is going to be a fight within one of the camps. We will have to all tune in to find out what impact that dustup is going to have on the rest of the game.

CBS has also provided an appetizer for the new episode that shows the shuffling of the tribes. That video is shared below, but it contains a lot of Survivor spoilers, so only check it out if you want to know what’s coming up.

This is going to be an interesting episode, as alliances that formed over the first 11 days of the fall 2019 season are going to be tossed to the wind. Make sure to tune in, as it may finally be time to get some introduction music so that it is easier for everyone to learn the Survivor: Island of the Idols cast.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.