Survivor Season 37 cast: David vs. Goliath castaways for 2018 include WWE John Morrison, Daniel Rengering and Mike White

Survivor is returning to CBS for Season 37: Survivor: David vs. Goliath. The castaways include some familiar cast members, with the show taking place on Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands.

The 20 new contestants will be divided into two tribes based on biblical figures. The ‘David’ tribe are ten contestants who are underdogs that had to overcome social-economic disadvantages, and ‘Goliath’ are physically fit and/or privileged with social and economic advantages in their backgrounds.

When does Survivor Season 37 start?

Survivor premieres September 26, 2018, on CBS in a 90-minute episode. The upcoming season will air every Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

Who are the Survivor 37 cast?

John Hennigan, who is a former WWE wrestler under the name John Morrison, and is also known as Johnny Impact, will be in the Goliath tribe. Amazing Race contestant Mike White, S.W.A.T. officer Daniel Rengering and Jessica Peet are other noteworthy castaways.

The David tribe also has many interesting castaways, which include MMA fighter Bi Nguyen and robotics scientist Christian Hukicki.

It is unclear what is considered to be an advantage or disadvantage for the cast members being put into the separate tribes.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Probst is not predicting a winner but identifies Dan Rengering and Kara Kay from the Goliath tribe and Gabby Pascuzzi and Carl Boudreaux from the David tribes as people to look out for.

In Survivor Season 37 episode 1, a cyclone tests the will of the new contestants on their first day in Fiji. The “David” tribe will try and make a point by taking down the “Goliath” tribe.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.