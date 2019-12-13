Home > Smallscreen

Survivor: Island of the Idols fans want cast member brought back

12th December 2019 10:07 PM ET
The Survivor: Island of the Idols cast has had a lot of drama this season. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Fans of Survivor: Island of the Idols have had a lot to say after the shocking episode from Wednesday night. Many of them, after seeing Dan Spilo get removed from the show, want someone brought back who was eliminated earlier.

During a Tribal Council on Episode 13, Elaine Stott got eliminated in a vote over Noura Salman. She was sent to become a member of the jury and no longer eligible to win the $1 million prize.

Then, at the very end of the episode, host Jeff Probst was shown telling the final five castaways that Dan had been sent home. He wasn’t going to be a part of the jury and he was done with the show. The producers also gave viewers a title card explaining that he had done something off-camera.

Following Dan’s removal from the show, fans immediately started posting on social media about their preference that Elaine get placed back in the game. It was a lot of support for someone who many viewers hoped would win this season.

The fan club for Elaine Stott seems to be pretty extensive, going beyond just the people who want her to be part of the Island of the Idols cast still. Maybe she can be brought back for a future season of the show, especially with how many fans would like to see her get a second shot.

It will be a bit of a wait before that becomes possible, though, as Season 40 (the next one) is going to only include former winners of the show. So, prepare to see Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine back in the competition again.

Elaine can’t come back for Season 39 because the episodes have already been filmed. More bad news has arrived as well, with the Reunion Show set to be pre-taped. There is no live show this year.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.