Survivor: Island of the Idols fans want cast member brought back

Fans of Survivor: Island of the Idols have had a lot to say after the shocking episode from Wednesday night. Many of them, after seeing Dan Spilo get removed from the show, want someone brought back who was eliminated earlier.

During a Tribal Council on Episode 13, Elaine Stott got eliminated in a vote over Noura Salman. She was sent to become a member of the jury and no longer eligible to win the $1 million prize.

Then, at the very end of the episode, host Jeff Probst was shown telling the final five castaways that Dan had been sent home. He wasn’t going to be a part of the jury and he was done with the show. The producers also gave viewers a title card explaining that he had done something off-camera.

Following Dan’s removal from the show, fans immediately started posting on social media about their preference that Elaine get placed back in the game. It was a lot of support for someone who many viewers hoped would win this season.

Below are just a few of the social media posts in support of Elaine.

Sandra was all of us watching Elaine walk away… 😍 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/vvvNUETfk6 — Maximusmom13 🌊⭕️ (@maximusmom13) December 12, 2019

@survivorcbs and @JeffProbst I think you guys did Elaine dirty by pulling Dan after she was voted out. I’m really surprised that Dan was allowed to play after the issues that were shown earlier. #Survivor #Survivor39 #BringElaineBack — Matty G (@matttgreenough) December 13, 2019

@survivorcbs can we please have Elaine back after what Dan did?! Word on the street says he did the to a producer gettin into the boat after the challenge…meaning way before the vote so therefore we want Elaine back🤷🏼‍♀️sorry…not sorry #Survivor @ElaineStott32 — meg (@moremegss) December 13, 2019

Elaine needs a voice actor contract with Disney immediately. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/oQNyl1mk3t — Sarah (@kathleensarahk) December 12, 2019

Elaine got screwed man. Dan should have been kicked off and they should have skipped that tribal. #Survivor — Matthew Dubberke (@MDubberke27) December 12, 2019

The fan club for Elaine Stott seems to be pretty extensive, going beyond just the people who want her to be part of the Island of the Idols cast still. Maybe she can be brought back for a future season of the show, especially with how many fans would like to see her get a second shot.

It will be a bit of a wait before that becomes possible, though, as Season 40 (the next one) is going to only include former winners of the show. So, prepare to see Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine back in the competition again.

Elaine should 1000% be allowed as a returner next season #Survivor #Survivor39 — Zack R. (@Ze_Ek03) December 12, 2019

Elaine is probably one of my favorite players on #Survivor ever. I relate to her so much. She is just an amazing human being and I wish I knew her in person. pic.twitter.com/kRsRdTeQx5 — Stephanie Kupnicki (@stephanieeemk) December 12, 2019

Elaine can’t come back for Season 39 because the episodes have already been filmed. More bad news has arrived as well, with the Reunion Show set to be pre-taped. There is no live show this year.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.