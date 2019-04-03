Survivor: Edge of Extinction cast deals with medical emergency

The Survivor: Edge of Extinction cast will have to deal with a medical situation during the newest episode of the show. In the preview for Season 38, episode 8, CBS is hinting at a medical emergency taking place.

During an upcoming challenge, presumably for the Individual Immunity Idol, it appears that a castaway is injured. At least that’s what producers made it appear like in the preview for tonight’s episode titled, I’m the Puppet Master.

Seen below, the quick clip shows a concerned Jeff Probst reacting to something that has just happened during the challenge. It has already led to a lot of viewers wondering which of the cast members ended up getting hurt.

Survivor Season 38, episode 8 injury

“For one castaway, the game takes a critical turn.”

That’s what the narrator states for the new episode of the show, adding some drama and intrigue to the anticipation that viewers already have for the new episode.

So what happens? Viewers are going to need to tune in on Wednesday night to find out. The episode begins at 8/7c and it will showcase the Survivor: Edge of Extinction cast — now comprised of one tribe.

During the last episode of the show, Rick Devens won a challenge to return from Extinction Island. He is now part of the game again, with an equal chance to win the $1 million prize.

At the Tribal Council to close out the episode, Joe Anglim was voted out of the game.

Former castaway @karakaysandiego is sharing her thoughts about Season 38. Who do you think is playing the best and worst game this season? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/Eh9JFZExHg — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 29, 2019

When Season 38, episode 8 gets started, Joe will be joining the other three people left on Extinction Island. He will try to battle his way back to the main group, and that’s something Aubry Bracco, Chris Underwood, and Reem Daly need to be worried about.

By the end of tonight’s episode, CBS viewers will also find out who got hurt on Survivor.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.