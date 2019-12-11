Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning trailer shows shocking confessions as Lifetime tackles the aftermath

The Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning trailer just dropped and it is already garnering a lot of attention. Not only will it follow up with some of the women from the first documentary, but some new people will be sharing their stories as well.

It has been almost a year since Lifetime unveiled Surviving R. Kelly and the fallout continues. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning dives into what happened following the airing of the documentary for the people who were a part of it. From death threats to the revelation of a suicide pact, no low wasn’t tapped into.

Viewers watched as families tried to get their daughters back from what they believed was the hold of R. Kelly. The family of Dominque Gardner didn’t give up and she was rescued from being his live-in girlfriend.

On Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, she will be sharing her story in her own words in front of a camera. There is no longer a script to read from or fear that if she says the wrong thing her life could be changed.

Following the January 2019 airing of the six-part Surviving R. Kelly on Lifetime, things changed for Robert Kelly. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office received more complaints and allegations against the musician and charges were brought against him in February of 2019. That was just the beginning of what was to come for R. Kelly.

Robert Kelly was given the chance to express his feelings regarding the accusations during an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. His antics were over the top and included jumping out of his seat and crying loudly. R. Kelly denied all of the allegations against him and maintained his full innocence.

With the trailer for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning featuring many returning faces and some new stories, those who watched the first documentary will have a headstart when tuning in for the new one in 2020.

At this point, R. Kelly is currently behind bars and will remain there until he goes to trial because he is a flight risk. His lawyer has attempted to get him bail, but it was denied. R. Kelly has ongoing cases in Minnesota, Illinois (where he is currently behind held), and New York.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning airs January 2, 2020, at 9/8c on Lifetime.