Supernatural Season 15 release date: When does show premiere in fall 2019?

The CW announced the renewal of its long-running dark fantasy drama Supernatural for the 15th and final season back in January. The network confirmed that the series’ last season premieres this fall.

Supernatural, which initially premiered on The WB in September 2005, was created by Eric Kripke. Andrew Dabb and Robert Singer currently serve as co-showrunners.

The show stars Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester.

Supernatural is the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series. It follows the Winchester brothers as they hunt supernatural beings, such as ghosts, monsters, and demons.

Ahead of the return of Supernatural for its final season this fall, here is what you need to know.

Supernatural Season 5 premiere date

The CW confirmed that Supernatural Season 15 premieres on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 8/7c.

Well, it’s official. One more round for the Winchester brothers. Though nothing ever really ends in Supernatural…does it? 😉 https://t.co/zaZHJX4H9L — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) March 22, 2019

How many episodes will Season 15 feature?

Supernatural Season 15, the final season in the long-running series, will have 20 episodes. Season 14 of the series also aired 20 episodes, compared with Seasons 7-13 which totaled 23 each.

Teasers & Trailers

The CW has not yet dropped a trailer for Season 15.

Show stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins, released a video message in March 2019 announcing that the show will end after Season 15.

Cast

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles will return as the Winchester brothers, Sam and Dean respectively. Misha Collins also returns as the angel Castiel.

Jake Abel is expected to return after a long absence as Dean and Sam’s half-brother, Adam Winchester.

Although fans were hoping that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return as John Winchester, the showrunners have confirmed he isn’t returning.

One more twit for the day, it’s late. I just want to say to all of @cw_spn family… that was one hell of a run. I hope this last year is enough time to wrap up a story that deserves only the best. My love to cast, crew and fans. @JensenAckles and @jarpad ya done us proud Xojd — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 26, 2019

Ackles and Richard Speight Jr. will direct an episode each in season 15. Matt Cohen, who played young John Winchester, is also set to direct an episode in the upcoming season.

Plot

After defeating all sorts of supernatural beings, the Winchester brothers finally find themselves face-to-face against the most powerful supernatural foe yet: God.

In the Season 14 finale, Sam wants to shoot God, aka Chuck (Rob Benedict), but God goes rogue, tells the brothers that the “story’s over. Welcome to the end.”

Everything goes black, and all the demons the brothers had defeated return and the dead begin to rise to life again.

According to showrunner Andrew Dabb, Season 15 will pick up where Season 14 left off, with “they guys surrounded by a bunch of zombies.”

“God was not kidding when he said it was the end of this story. And by the end of this story, it means the end of the world,” Dabb said in an interview with ET. “The question of what that looks like, the question of how Sam and Dean deal with that, I think those are the big things that we’re going to explore going into season 15.”