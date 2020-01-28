Supernatural preview: Sam and Dean go to Alaska in search of their luck in The Gamblers

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

On the last episode of Supernatural, the Winchesters were headed to Alaska to get their luck back. This week they risk it all at what appears to be a magic pool hall. Here’s what the trailer for The Gamblers can tell us.

Sam and Dean spend a long time driving around from place to place on Supernatural, but Alaska is a huge place once you get there. Sam complains that they’ve been on the road forever just trying to find a place that might not even exist.

One of the reasons it’s taking so long to find this place probably has something to do with them trying to find a road that doesn’t exist.

Garth said this place was on the road between Barrow and Kotzebue, but not only is there no road between those two places, there are no roads between those two places and anywhere else. You cannot drive to either Barrow or Kotzebue. Magic indeed!

I’d also like to know how they got into Canada without a passport, but it’s probably easy enough for them to forge them like they do everything else. I mean, unless they took the ferry, which would take even longer.

Read More Supernatural coming to an end after season 15

Off to the magic pool hall

Anyway, a random waitress conveniently tells them about a magic pool hall and off they go again. When they get to this magic pool hall, something about it has Sam asking what kind of place this is. He’s told that here, they don’t bet with money.

The woman in charge (Lynda Boyd) challenges Sam and Dean to a game of pool, but if they lose she gets their lives. This woman is credited as Moira/Fortunia, so I assume she’s some kind of god of fortune. What exactly do they get if they win?

Lynda Boyd played Dr. Jennifer O’Brien from the episode called Pac-Man Fever

Dean’s attitude is cavalier as always. He introduces himself to the others and says he’s going to kick their ass…at pool! There’s also some kind of magic coin involved – maybe it’s their ticket into the place? Or maybe its some kind of voucher for their lives?

Meanwhile, not shown at all in this promo is the B plot featuring Castiel. According to the official synopsis, he’s in the process of hunting down a would-be killer, but not of the reason might we think. Maybe this big bad is someone who can help them beat Chuck, or maybe Cas is just trying to help someone out.

Supernatural returns Thursday, January 30 at 8/7c on The CW.