Supernatural coming to an end after season 15

22nd March 2019 5:15 PM ET

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jenson Ackles, and Misha Collins posted a video on social media announcing that the show will come to an end with season 15.

The stars noted that they had just announced the news to the crew and that they were trying not to become too emotional. They wanted to save all the emotion for the next season and the story they will tell to end the series.

They also thanked the fans. Ackles mentioned that series creator Eric Kripke had said that “in a show about family, it is amazing and it is the pride of his life that it became family.”

Check out the announcement below:

Hey #SPNFamily here’s a little message from @JensenAckles @mishacollins and me. I’m so grateful for the family that’s been built because of the show. Excuse me while i go cry. pic.twitter.com/QDXDsAyIfK — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) March 22, 2019

As long-time fans of Supernatural know, the show had become an institution on The CW which showed no signs of stopping. Based on the announcement, it sounds like the stars of the series made the call to bring the show to an end.

Though sad news for fans, hopefully, this means the Supernatural team will have plenty of time to plan the perfect swan song for the Winchester brothers.

Supernatural airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on the CW.