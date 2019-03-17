Supergirl Season 4: Superman will not be back to face off against Lex Luthor

17th March 2019 1:31 PM ET

With Lex Luthor making his Arrowverse debut on tonight’s episode of Supergirl, fans have been wondering if they’ll get to see a showdown between the most legendary Superman villain and the Man of Steel himself during Season 4. Right now, the answer appears to be no.

During an interview at a screening for the new episode where we’ll get our first glimpse at Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor, producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner were quick to shut down speculation that Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman would be seen again this season, reported Comicbook.

Superman played a major part in the Arrowverse crossover event, Elseworlds, earlier this season. However, at the end of the episode, he and a pregnant Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) decided to leave Earth for Argo City — at least until the baby was born.

With only a handful of episodes left this season and a lot more story to tell, it’s not surprising that Supergirl would want to put a Lex Luthor/Superman battle on hold in order to focus on its main characters. Lex Luthor, of course, is the brother of Supergirl character Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) and has frequently been mentioned on the show.

Introducing Lex provides some great new story and character development opportunities for Lena. Based on the title of tonight’s episode, O Brother Where Art Though?, it seems like that’s where the episode’s focus will be.

With next season’s highly anticipated crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths, looming, it seems likely that Superman and Lois will reappear then.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.