Supergirl: Season 5 trailer points to major conflict for the Girl of Steel

A new trailer for Supergirl’s fifth season was unveiled today during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con and it points to a very personal conflict for the Girl of Steel.

At the end of last season, Lena Luthor, Kara Danvers’ best friend, discovered that Kara was Supergirl — a betrayal that will have major repercussions in Season 5.

The trailer showcases Lena’s response to the news. Not only is she furious at Kara, but she also takes matters into her own hands, investing in technology so she no longer has to deal with people who only disappoint her. “I’m not a villain,” she says at one point in the clip. However, part of her goal is to make Kara suffer the way she did.

Lena’s path plays into the theme for the upcoming season: how technology impacts people and the way they engage with one another.

In addition to those conflicts, the villainous group, Leviathan, which was briefly introduced at the end of Supergirl’s fourth season, is teased. Clearly, we haven’t seen the last of this shadowy organization.

Supergirl Season 5 official trailer

The trailer also provides another look at Supergirl’s new suit — with pants! Check out the clip below.

Supergirl’s fifth season will air on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 6.